Police get control of Matta check-post

MINGORA: The Pak Army handed over the control of a check-post to the police in Matta tehsil in Swat. The Pak Army formally transferred the control of the check-post to the police at a ceremony. Colonel Amir of the Pak Army, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Matta Circle, Akbar Khan Shinwari, and other officials were present on the occasion. Colonel Amir gave the national flag to DSP Akbar Khan Shinwari, symbolising the transfer of security to the civil administration.