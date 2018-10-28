National interest and our doings

In matters that are economic, financial or commercial, or in any way connected with trade and industry, the word ‘interest’ means the extra money that we pay back when we borrow money from someone, that is, we pay interest on a loan.

How much ‘interest’ in billions have we paid to foreign lenders so far and how much we’ve yet to pay to loan sharks is a big question lurking in the people’s mind.

Interest also means benefit, for instance, to look after one’s interest, or use one’s interest with any institution or any person or group of persons in power. City elders say a notable example of such an activity has been set by some of our politicians of self-interest over the years.

Who suffers socially and economically from such governance? Obviously, the sufferers are the masses who have no voice in what has been branded a ‘coward’ parliament. Will any of the elected assemblies bounce back like a brawny assembly of people’s real representatives to solve the social and economic problems of the common man? If something happens in such a rightly positive direction that will be in what is called national interest.

“What have we gained and what have we lost over the years? Where will our doings lead us to? Who will free our motherland from the conspiratorial cobweb woven around it by some foreign countries by way of striking at its socio-economic and defence capabilities?” These are some of the questions perturbing the masses.

One can say a consensus is developing among the common people that it’s the self-interest which has eroded our society. Interaction with the people of a number of cities who travel from one place to another by Pakistan Railways, revealed that ‘soch ka rishta’ (ideological relationship) is taking shape because the story of the exploitation of the poor masses is the one and the same everywhere.

There are thousands of educated and half-educated young men and women and children, who say their problem is ‘roti’ because of unemployment. A number of the ones employed on contract basis have the fear of being terminated any time, there’s no security of job. Is it because of any economic crisis or slack investment?

Ordinary citizens blame the people’s elected representatives for not doing anything concrete against food price hike. “All of them are selfish, they remain silent over the common man’s social, economic, educational and health problems, their politics revolves round acquisition of position and privilege, money and ministry, fine jobs for their close relatives and free travels abroad,” say the angry people.

How we can look to the future with robust confidence when we ourselves, our leaders and our representatives relax and fritter away energies in internal dissensions.

The common man says there was never a greater need for unity in thought and action than is now. It is only with united effort and faith in our destiny that we can be able to translate our welfare state dream into a reality.” If we want to make our homeland happy and prosperous and peaceful we should concentrate on the well-being of the people, especially the lower and the poor”. — [email protected]