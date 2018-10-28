Kashmir Black Day observed

Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Saturday organized day-long cultural activities to observe Black Day and express solidarity with the Kashmiris brothers who are fighting for their self-determination.

Day-long cultural activities were inaugurated by Director General PNCA Jamal Shah here at PNCA Auditorium.

The event was attended by a large number of students from various educational institutions of the federal capital. An exhibition of paintings and photographs by eminent artists was also arranged at Gallery 9 of PNCA, reflecting the Indian brutality in held Kashmir attracted a large number of visitors from twin cities.

The photographs are narration of the struggle of Kashmiri innocent people who are fighting for their independence and rights of self-determination.

The artists of PNCA also arranged a puppet show highlighting the hardships of the Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir.

The puppet show based on the Kashmiri struggle for independence was attended by a large number of students with their parents.

The puppet show also presented Kashmir dance, Roshan Mustaqbil story, Bhangra Raqs, Leva Raqs, Sindhi Jhomer, Jeway Pakistan and story of Mir Adnan for the children.

The story regarding the hazards of tobacco was also presented by the puppet show.

A tableau was performed by the students of various educational institutions.

The young artistes very skilfully and brilliantly exposed the Indian strategy and suppression of the Kashmiri people.

The tableau and skits gave hope to the Kashmiri freedom for struggle and paid tribute to the freedom fighters and martyrs. The PNCA also organized a speech contest among school children.