Sun October 28, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2018

LDA to be made best service provider: CM

LAHORE : Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said hard work is needed to make the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) a respectable institution.

The LDA will be improved to meet to demands of the present time, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said while chairing a meeting of the LDA’s new board of directors (BoD) held here on Saturday.

The chief minister congratulated the new BoD. The meeting resolved to make the LDA best service providing department for housing and other facilities. The chief minister said providing relief to the people by giving them best residential facilities was the prime responsibility of LDA, adding he was hopeful that the new BoD of LDA would work as team to give excellent results in service delivery. Usman Buzdar said he would visit the office of LDA. He said LDA had to play a leading role in making Lahore a best city. “You all have to deliver and come up to the expectations of the citizens”, he added. Meanhwhile, Usman Buzdar has said today the common man is the chief minister of the province and his relation with the public has strengthened. People belonging to various cities called on him. Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, provincial ministers and parliamentarians were also present.

