Paine axed with Finch named Australia’s new ODI skipper

SYDNEY: Aaron Finch was named Australia’s new one-day captain Saturday ahead of their upcoming series against South Africa, with Test skipper Tim Paine and his deputy Mitch Marsh axed.

The explosive batsman is already in charge of the Twenty20 team and takes over from Paine who averaged just 7.2 in Australia’s 5-0 ODI series rout by England in June.

Spin veteran Nathan Lyon was another notable omission, although Shaun Marsh kept his place despite a dire recent Test series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.

Alex Carey and Josh Hazlewood were appointed joint vice-captains in a 14-man squad that sees the return of fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

National selector Trevor Hohns said the leadership decisions were based on their vision for Australian cricket.

“We expect Aaron, Josh and Alex to lead the side through a big Australian summer... they’ll also be driving our standards and values as we prepare our defence of the World Cup,” he said.

Finch, Marsh, Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell spearhead the batting while Chris Lynn has been recalled. Australia play three one-dayers against South Africa starting in Perth on November 4.