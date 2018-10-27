Two dead, eight hurt in accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two people were killed while eight others sustained injuries in a road accident near Arrouti on Friday. A bus was carrying passengers to Sadiqabad from Faisalabad when it collided with a tractor-trolley on Pirmahal-Abdul Hakeem Road. As a result, tractor-trolley driver Shabbir of Khanewal and Hassan were killed on the spot while eight bus passengers were injured.