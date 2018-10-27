Why disturbance on Pakistan Quarters’ eviction, SC asks mayor

KARACHI: The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, took an exception over the protest demonstrations during the law enforcement agencies’ action to evict the illegal occupants of the Pakistan Quarters and inquired from Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar why such disturbance was created.

Hearing a petition against the encroachment on public parks, the Supreme Court’s three member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar inquired Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar as why the disturbance was created and observed that the eviction was not against the Punjabi or Mohajir community. “For God's sake, end this ethnicity,” the Chief Justice observed asked the Mayor Karachi as whether his party leaders wanted to stir ethnic riots by making political statements on the issue.

The court observed that the police action was not against any ethnic group but against the encroachers who sold off the government properties to the private persons. The court inquired from the Mayor of Karachi whether he should not do justice as people are encroaching the government land without any entitlement. The court observed that public parks, places and even footpaths were encroached in the city. The Chief Justice observed that no country could progress without the rule of the law adding the future generations will not forgive us if we destroy the public amenities for little financial gains. The Mayor Karachi submitted that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation does not have enough resources to remove the encroachments in the city. He submitted that the KMC made Zulfiqarabad Oil Tanker Terminal functional but the oil tankers were still parked at the Shireen Jinnah Colony.

Justice Mushir Alam observed that the previous governments created such problems by not removing the encroachments and said the roads leading to Empress Market and the surrounding area were full of encroachments. The court was informed that some of the public footpaths in Saddar area have been encroached upon making it difficult for the pedestrians to walk, which not only affects the right to way of the citizens but also poses a safety hazard to them. To a court query, senior journalist Mazhar Abbas submitted that encroachments have been made due to patronage of certain mafias operating in the city and none of the authorities were serious to remove the encroachments in the Empress Market. The court inquired from the Mayor Karachi as why funds are allocated for maintenance of footpaths if such amenity was not meant for general public, adding that no progress could be made if we continue to compromise on the law. The court also observed that dishonesty and bribe culture were destroying the country.

The court directed the top officials of cantonment board, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and Karachi Development Authority along with the commissioner Karachi and the IG Sindh to appear before the court to conduct a joint exercise to remove such encroachments from Empress Market and the surrounding areas which shall serve as model for curbing the menace of encroachments in Karachi.

In Amal case, the Chief Justice, Mian Saqib Nisar observed that the life of minor girl Amal, who died due to police firing, will not go in vain and appropriate measures should be taken so no other precious life is lost in the future. Hearing the suo moto notice, the court was informed that investigation of the incident has concluded but the commission report was not concluded yet due to non-availability of the medical report. The court observed that the government should take action against the police officers for such negligence as how could they fire indiscriminately in public.

The court observed that the parents of the Amal have refused to take compensation from the government and the court will examine to utilize the amount for Dam fund. The bench inquired from the head of the private hospitals about the fees being charged against their services. To a court query about the room charges of Dr. Ziauddin Hospital where former information minister Sharjeel Inam was kept, the hospital’s representative informed the court that the hospital charges Rs.35,000 for the private room where the PPP minster is being provided medical facilities. The court directed the management of Dr. Ziauddin Hospital to provide details about the free treatment of patients in the hospital in the last fortnight. The representative of the Aga Khan hospital submitted that the hospital spends US$25 million yearly on patient welfare. The court observed that one private hospital in Lahore is charging US$450 from patients for a private room excluding all other medical facilities.

The court observed that providing medical facilities is not an industry or profitable business and proportionate rates should be maintained. The court observed that the court can pass order to the government to form a regulatory authority over the private hospitals functions including charges. The court was informed that Sindh health care commission was established for the same purpose. The court directed the head of private hospitals to provide details of the fee being charged from the patients.

The Supreme Court also issued notices to the secretary Ministry Of Industries And Production on an application against non-payment of salaries to the Pakistan Steel Mills employees. The Insaf labour division’s general secretary had submitted that over 12,000 employees of the PSM were not paid salaries since the past several months besides the functions of the PSM were at a standstill due to negligence of the top management. The court directed the secretary industries to submit the present status of the PSM and the status of its employees. The court also directed the federal secretary to submit government plan for revival of the Steel Mills. The Chief Justice also heard human rights complaints of citizens and issued directions to concerned authorities for redressal of their grievances.