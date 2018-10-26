US ambassador calls on KP governor

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman has said that people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have faced worst situation due to terrorism.He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led previous provincial government took pragmatic steps to maintain peace. He expressed these views in a meeting with US Ambassador Paul Jones, who called on him at Governor’s House.The governor emphasised on strengthening of people-to-people contact between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa US to bring about a positive change in the region.
PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman has said that people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have faced worst situation due to terrorism.He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led previous provincial government took pragmatic steps to maintain peace. He expressed these views in a meeting with US Ambassador Paul Jones, who called on him at Governor’s House.The governor emphasised on strengthening of people-to-people contact between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa US to bring about a positive change in the region.
Comments