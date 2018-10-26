US ambassador calls on KP governor

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman has said that people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have faced worst situation due to terrorism.He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led previous provincial government took pragmatic steps to maintain peace. He expressed these views in a meeting with US Ambassador Paul Jones, who called on him at Governor’s House.The governor emphasised on strengthening of people-to-people contact between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa US to bring about a positive change in the region.