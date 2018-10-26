KPT edge ASM in PPFL

KARACHI: Following a few bad matches, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) were finally able to notch a morale-boosting win when they defeated Bahawalpur’s Ashraf Sugar Mills (ASM) 3-2 in their match of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League at Punjab Stadium, Lahore, on Thursday.

Experienced striker Mohammad Bin Younis hit a double in the first half to put KPT in a strong position. In the second half, KPT exerted more pressure on ASM. Waseem Cheema added to the KPT’s lead after 50 minutes to make things even difficult for the opposition.

However, ASM did a fine job in the end as they went all out to score two goals through Samiullah that helped them reduce the deficit to 2-3.KPT coach Fareed Majeed said the win would boost his boys’ morale.“It is indeed a morale-boosting win for us. After playing a few matches against top oppositions which we lost, the boys’ morale had gone down.

“We held several meetings with our players and tried to give them confidence, and today they produced a different game,” Fareed told ‘The News’.“We conceded two goals in the end: one was due to our keeper Sanaullah’s blunder as the ball went through his legs. But it happens,” added Fareed.

The win, their second from eight outings, pushed KPT to seven points.ASM have three points which they have earned through their only win in the 15-team marathon being held on a home and away basis.

Meanwhile in the other showdown of the day at the same venue, Navy were held by Chaman’s Afghan FC to a goalless draw.The single point catapulted Navy to nine points from eight matches while Afghan FC moved to 13 points from nine outings.