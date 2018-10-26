Fri October 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan
Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed
Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers
First Pakistani space mission in 2022

First Pakistani space mission in 2022
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists
CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan
Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi
35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

KPT edge ASM in PPFL

KARACHI: Following a few bad matches, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) were finally able to notch a morale-boosting win when they defeated Bahawalpur’s Ashraf Sugar Mills (ASM) 3-2 in their match of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League at Punjab Stadium, Lahore, on Thursday.

Experienced striker Mohammad Bin Younis hit a double in the first half to put KPT in a strong position. In the second half, KPT exerted more pressure on ASM. Waseem Cheema added to the KPT’s lead after 50 minutes to make things even difficult for the opposition.

However, ASM did a fine job in the end as they went all out to score two goals through Samiullah that helped them reduce the deficit to 2-3.KPT coach Fareed Majeed said the win would boost his boys’ morale.“It is indeed a morale-boosting win for us. After playing a few matches against top oppositions which we lost, the boys’ morale had gone down.

“We held several meetings with our players and tried to give them confidence, and today they produced a different game,” Fareed told ‘The News’.“We conceded two goals in the end: one was due to our keeper Sanaullah’s blunder as the ball went through his legs. But it happens,” added Fareed.

The win, their second from eight outings, pushed KPT to seven points.ASM have three points which they have earned through their only win in the 15-team marathon being held on a home and away basis.

Meanwhile in the other showdown of the day at the same venue, Navy were held by Chaman’s Afghan FC to a goalless draw.The single point catapulted Navy to nine points from eight matches while Afghan FC moved to 13 points from nine outings.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years
Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo

Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Photos & Videos

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?

Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?