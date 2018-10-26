Daughter allowed to meet Shahbaz

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: An accountability court Judge Syed Najamul Hassan Thursday accepted an application moved by daughter of Opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif to meet her father. Khadija Shahbaz approached the court with the application seeking permission to meet her father, currently on physical remand in Ashiana Housing Scheme scam.
LAHORE: An accountability court Judge Syed Najamul Hassan Thursday accepted an application moved by daughter of Opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif to meet her father. Khadija Shahbaz approached the court with the application seeking permission to meet her father, currently on physical remand in Ashiana Housing Scheme scam.
Comments