Dar's wife challenges AC decision to auction assets

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s wife on Wednesday challenged verdict of an Accountability Court (AC) decision to auction Dar’s property.

Tabassum Ishaq Dar, wife of former finance minister Ishaq Dar filed an appeal in the accountability court.

In her petition, Dar’s wife stated that she is the sole owner of the house located in Lahore’s Gulberg area. She said that the house was purchased by Ishaq Dar on May 21, 1988 and since then the family has been residing in it. The house was orally gifted to her by husband on Feb 14, 1989 in lieu of her dowry amount (Haq Meher), so the house is not the property of Ishaq Dar and NAB report is incorrect and against the facts. “I will suffer loss if the house is seized by the officials”, claimed Dar’s wife.

In her petition, Dar’s wife also raised objections to freezing of a bank account linked to Hajvery Foundation. She requested court to allow her using funds from the frozen account.

The court has issued notice to prosecutor of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Imran Shafique and summoned counter arguments on November 7. Earlier on October 2, the Accountability Court-II ordered the auction of former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s moveable and immovable assets and seizure of his bank accounts in Pakistan as it allowed the provincial government to take possession of Dar’s assets.

In its order, Accountability Court has said that the provincial government will be responsible for auction and empowered the provincial government to decide whether to sell or keep the seized assets. According to NAB, former finance minister Ishaq Dar assets include two Mercedes Benz vehicles, three Land Cruisers and one Toyota Corolla. Out of the two Land Cruisers, one is in the name of his wife, Tabassum Ishaq Dar.

He owns a two kanal plot in Parliament Enclave, another two Kanal plot with Ayaz Builders (Pvt) Ltd, six acre land in federal capital’s Mauza Milout area, three plots in Lahore’s Alfalah Housing Society, a house in Lahore’s Gulberg, a plot in Mauza Bhubtian measuring two Kanal 19-marla and a plot in the Senate Cooperative Housing Society, Islamabad.