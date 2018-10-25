‘Latest disciplines needed in varsities to boost quality of education’

LAHORE: Punjab Energy Minister Dr Muhammad Akhter Malik has said there is a need to introduce latest disciplines of natural science and technologies in universities to boost quality of education and economy.

The minister was addressing at the inaugural session of 2nd International Conference on ‘New Trends in Natural Sciences: Public Health, Food, Nutrition & Safety’ at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on Wednesday. Zoology and Bio-Technology Departments have organised the event. Students, scholars and faculty members from national institutions as well as from University College London, University of Sheffield, UK, and the University of Mississippi, USA and UAE are participating in the event.

LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Farkhanda Manzoor, Director Research and head of Biotechnology Department Dr Shugfta Naz, and Registrar Uzma Batool attended the opening session.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Farkhanda Manzoor said that LCWU was contributing to uplift country’s economy and playing its role for social development. She said recently, LCWU scientists had developed a bio stuff based soft drink which would contribute million dollars to the country’s economy if it is packed and marketed in collaboration with a few national companies. The VC added that LCWU will start research on how to establish energy producing plants with a low budget.

In her address, Research Dr Shugfta Naz said that LCWU is publishing 8 research journals. She added that LCWU has set up an aqua lab where research will be executed on fisheries. Addressing the ceremony, Dr Muhammad Akhter said the government is changing its priorities and allocating maximum budget and resources to research and development and education. Scholars participating in the event highlighted the contributions of biochemistry, molecular biology and biotechnology for human welfare. The conference will continue till October 26.