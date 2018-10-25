Thu October 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Latest disciplines needed in varsities to boost quality of education’

LAHORE: Punjab Energy Minister Dr Muhammad Akhter Malik has said there is a need to introduce latest disciplines of natural science and technologies in universities to boost quality of education and economy.

The minister was addressing at the inaugural session of 2nd International Conference on ‘New Trends in Natural Sciences: Public Health, Food, Nutrition & Safety’ at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on Wednesday. Zoology and Bio-Technology Departments have organised the event. Students, scholars and faculty members from national institutions as well as from University College London, University of Sheffield, UK, and the University of Mississippi, USA and UAE are participating in the event.

LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Farkhanda Manzoor, Director Research and head of Biotechnology Department Dr Shugfta Naz, and Registrar Uzma Batool attended the opening session.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Farkhanda Manzoor said that LCWU was contributing to uplift country’s economy and playing its role for social development. She said recently, LCWU scientists had developed a bio stuff based soft drink which would contribute million dollars to the country’s economy if it is packed and marketed in collaboration with a few national companies. The VC added that LCWU will start research on how to establish energy producing plants with a low budget.

In her address, Research Dr Shugfta Naz said that LCWU is publishing 8 research journals. She added that LCWU has set up an aqua lab where research will be executed on fisheries. Addressing the ceremony, Dr Muhammad Akhter said the government is changing its priorities and allocating maximum budget and resources to research and development and education. Scholars participating in the event highlighted the contributions of biochemistry, molecular biology and biotechnology for human welfare. The conference will continue till October 26.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico

Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico
Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI

Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Photos & Videos

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?

Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?