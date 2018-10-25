Buzdar orders crackdown on criminals, mafias

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that law and order will be improved in every district, including Dera Ghazi Khan. He directed to initiate indiscriminate action against the criminals and mafias. The land grabbers and encroachments will be totally removed. He said the poor will not be disturbed during operation against land grabbers and encroachments.

The chief minister announced naming Nicholson Road after Nawabzada Nasarullah Khan and directed that immediate steps be taken in this regard. He was addressing two separate meetings of Punjab Assembly members belonging to Dera Ghazi Khan and Sargodha Divisions at Punjab Assembly on Wednesday.

He said that process of mutual consultations with the assembly members will be continued and matters relating to them will be dealt with on priority basis. Action will be initiated against those trying to create hindrance and every task will be completed on merit. Market committees, peace committees, Zakat committees and development committees will be reconstituted and assembly members will be given representation in these committees.

He said a definite change will be witnessed in Arazi centres by January next and people will get definite relief due to the launch of mobile Arazi centres. Similarly, public problems relating to land record management system will be solved and 20 mobile vans will be provided soon to help the people of remote areas to access this system. He announced that number of Arazi centres will be doubled and the problems of Nishtar Hospital will be solved on priority basis. He said that unnecessary projects and schemes were started during the previous tenure but we will not provide funds for such projects. The federal government will be contacted to issue identity cards to the people living in remote areas of DG Khan. He told that funds have been provided for the provision of missing facilities in schools. The government departments will have to show performance and idleness will not be tolerated. We will serve the masses jointly and no one will be allowed to disrupt the mission of public service, he added. The proposals presented by the assembly members will be implemented and it is a good omen that people perceive positive change around them.

The chief minister said that he will visit different districts and divisions to review the problems and consultation of assembly members will also be solicited. I fully understand the problems of deprived areas and such difficulties will be solved on priority basis, he added. The issue of salaries of water supply scheme employees along with provision of MRI machines to Sargodha Division hospitals will be ensured. The assembly members apprised the chief minister about proposals of their respective constituencies and thanked him for the process of mutual consultation.

CM greets PM on Saudi Arabia visit: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on his successful visit to Saudi Arabia and said that Saudi package would help to improve the economic conditions of the country.

Every moment of Prime Minister Imran Khan is used for improving the country and he will get the country rid of difficulties, the CM added. Horse & cattle show to be revived: CM: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has decided to promote cultural activities throughout the province and the famous horse & cattle show will also be restarted.

The centuries-old culture of traditional festivals will be revived and famous personalities belonging to art and culture will be made brand ambassadors in Clean & Green Pakistan campaign as well.

In this regard, the chief minister has started consulting provincial cultural committee members to promote cultural activities in the province. The cultural committee members led by renowned socialite Yousaf Salahuddin called on the chief minister here Wednesday and presented different proposals for the protection of heritage and culture of Punjab.

The chief minister assured them of solving their genuine problems, adding that the Punjab government would provide assistance for the promotion of art and culture and the artistes will be given their due rights. The chief minister said that opportunities would be provided to the artistes belonging to southern Punjab and other remote areas.