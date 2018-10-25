SHO killed as ‘land mafia’attacks police

LAHORE: Acting SHO of Data Darbar police chowki was killed by members of a land mafia during the retrieval of land along with bailiff on Wednesday.

Victim Sub-inspector Ali Waris was leading a police team on court order to reclaim illegally grabbed land. During the action, land mafia attacked the police team. One of them allegedly hit the victim in his chest with his head. As a result, he fell unconscious. He was rushed to hospital where he died.

Man freed after ransom PAID: Sherakot police have registered a case against accused persons who kidnapped a man, made his video in objectionable condition and later received one lakh rupees as ransom. Reportedly, Usman was kidnapped by Umar, Nisar and Goga. They took him to some unknown location, made his video and made a call to his father for ransom. The victim informed police that the kidnappers let him go after getting ransom money. Police have started investigation; however no accused has been arrested so far.

Lectures on drugs: SHOs of different police stations delivered lectures about the menace of drugs on Wednesday. DIG Operations Shahzad Akbar said the lectures would help controlling supply and use of drugs in the educational institutes. He said stern action would be taken against the culprits involved in this heinous business.

Man found dead in house: A 22-year-old man was found dead under ambiguous circumstances in the Hurbanspura police jurisdiction on Wednesday. Victim Shahid Gujjar, a resident of Hurbanspura, was found dead in his house. Police have handed over the body to his family as the family refused to initiate any legal action. Police suspected the man might have consumed some poisonous substance which resulted in his death.

Man dies in accident: A 28-year-old man was killed in a road traffic accident in the Shafiqabad police area on Wednesday. Victim Shahbaz, a resident of Bagh Munshi Ladha, was trying to cross the road when a speeding truck hit him from behind. As a result, he died. The driver fled the scene. Police have started proceedings.

Boy stabbed: A 16-year-old boy was stabbed and injured by his friend over a petty issue in the North Cantt police area on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Rehan. He has been admitted to hospital. Police have started legal action against the accused who is at large.

Rescue training: The 7-day long collapsed structure search & rescue (CSSR) course concluded at Managers Training Centre of Emergency Services Academy/ Rescue 1122 here on Wednesday. Total 28 volunteers of Aga Khan Planning and Building Service, Pakistan, were trained in the course.

The concluding ceremony was also attended by Peter Stevenson, coordinator Response Emergency Management Aga Khan Agency for Habitat, Salman Shah, head of Emergency Management, Aga Khan Planning & Building Service and Akbar Baloch.