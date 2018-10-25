NA session: PML-N seeks Shahbaz’s production order

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N on Wednesday submitted an application with the National Assembly Secretariat requesting the Speaker to issue production orders for leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif to attend the National Assembly session starting on October 29 (Monday).

The application signed by five members of the lower house of the Parliament with the Acting Secretary of National Assembly Secretariat, Qamar Sohail Lodhi to issue production order for Shahbaz Sharif for October 29 session of the National Assembly.

The parliamentarians who signed the application include former speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Tahira Aurangzeb, Zehra Wadood Fatimi and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The PML-N President and leader of the opposition in National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif is under NAB custody with regard to charges pertaining to Ashiana Housing scheme. It has been a long parliamentary tradition and legally recognised right of the arrested member National Assembly to participate in the session.

The Speaker Asad Qaisar who had also enabled Shahbaz Sharif to attend the requisitioned session held earlier, this month is likely to issue production orders of Shahbaz Sharif in the next couple of days.