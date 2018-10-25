When the taps run dry

For the last five days, taps seem to be running dry in various localities of Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Residents have complained that water supply is only guaranteed for an hour every day. In most cases, water is of an abysmal quality and is unsuitable for domestic consumption.

Although some residents have registered a complaint against this, they have yet to receive a response from the authorities concerned and no action has been taken to restore water supply. The authorities are requested to act promptly as the irregular supply of water has impacted routine life in the locality.

Yusra Zafar

Karachi