Nawaz says didn’t make cases against Zardari

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday sent a message of reconciliation to former president and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

The message was sent through Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman, reported a private TV channel.

The PML-N supremo while responding to the Zardari’s grievance that the cases against him were made in Sharif’s tenure, asked the JUI-F chief to convey his message that he didn’t make cases against the PPP co-chairman.

Nawaz Sharif further said that he had no knowledge of cases against the ex-president.

Sources said that Fazlur Rehman had been trying to neutralise misunderstandings between the PPP and the PML-N for the last couple of days so that the grand opposition could devise a strategy against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif Tuesday refused to talk to the media when he got out of Accountability Court-II after attending the Flagship case hearing against him.

The former premier was asked questions by journalists; however, he asked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb to answer the questions.

When a reporter asked Nawaz how he saw the current political situations and meetings, he said Marriyum Aurangzeb will answer the question. Marriyum said if the government continued to fail, then the political scenario will change. When another reporter asked Nawaz if he was ready to meet the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz again asked Marriyum to respond. Marriyum told the questioner that the party was reviewing his statement.