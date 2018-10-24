Minister says complete peace prevails in KP

PESHAWAR: Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan has said that organising a joint musical show by embassies of Germany and France in Pakistan is a testimony to the fact that lasting peace had been restored to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to media before opening of a musical show here on Tuesday, the senior minister, who also has the portfolio of Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs, said that war was not in anyone’s interest and it must be avoided in any part of the world.

Germany Ambassador to Pakistan, Martin Kobler, French Ambassador Marc Barety, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Minister Shahram Tarakai and others were also present on the occasion.

The senior minister appreciated the efforts of both the foreign envoys for organising musical show in Peshawar, saying that it would send a positive message to the world about Pakistan and help boost tourism here.

“The World War-I was fought between Germany and France some 100 years ago but later both the countries felt repentance and admitted the mistake. They joined hands for the development, science and technology education and took their countries to the zenith of development and prosperity,” Atif Khan said.

He said that the war-ravaged countries in this region should also learn lessons from Europe and work for peace, progress and prosperity of the people. “Boosting education and trade relations between the neighboring countries are need of the hour for the peaceful co-existence,” the senior minister added.

He said that the provincial government would work with France and Germany to benefit from their experiences to boost tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that tourism was a key driver for socio-economic progress and the importance of tourism cannot be denied even in the today’s modern world.

German Ambassador Martin Kobler said that they developed a syllabus for educational institutions that outlined the history and the destruction caused by the devastating wars and the bright future to be achieved through education, trade, friendship and peace.

“Our people particularly young generation know the hazards of wars and violence, therefore, they hate them from the core of their hearts,” the visiting envoy said.

French Ambassador Marc Barety said that they were happy over seeing a peaceful and joyful environment in Peshawar and elsewhere in Pakistan.

He said the today’s musical show was a proof of lasting peace and tranquility prevailing in every nook and corner of the province.