Wed October 24, 2018
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2018

Education ministry’s re-organisation planned

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said the ministry and its attached departments would be re-organised in such a way that it would be reflective of the government's priorities in the education sector.

“Once our education policy is formulated, we will seek technical and financial assistance from UNICEF, DFID and other such organisations working for promotion of education in Pakistan," he told Unicef Pakistan chief (education) Ellen Van Kalmthout and DFID senior education adviser Edward Davis, who called on him here. The minister said education was the top priority of the government.

“Our main targets are bringing the 25 million out of school children to schools, introducing a uniform education system and curriculum, providing quality education and skill development.”

