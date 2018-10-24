Rs70m smuggled tobacco products seized

The Customs Department on Wednesday seized smuggled tobacco products worth Rs 70 million in a raid on a godown at Mochi Gate. When the team raided the godown, its owner called his accomplices and put up resistance to the officials by extending threats to them, on which, the Customs officials called the police. However, the team seized the tobacco products and arrested two accused. The value of the seized products is stated to be Rs 70 million which include Indian origin tobacco. Ratna, Arya, Amla bell mixture, Indian Niswar, gas lighter, Indian Zafrani tobacco, Indian Pan Ras molasses and 181 cartons of cigarette. A case has been registered against the arrested accused.