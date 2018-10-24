Wed October 24, 2018
Agencies
October 24, 2018

Sana Mir becomes top-ranked ODI bowler

DUBAI: Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir’s impressive performances with the ball in the One-day International (ODI) series against Australia have catapulted her to the top of the ICC women’s ODI rankings for bowlers.

The off-spinner, who reached a career-best 663 points, swapped places with Australia’s Jess Jonassen, who slipped to No. 4. Sana also overtook South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp and Australia pacer Megan Schutt, who is placed second with 660 points.

She finished the three-match series as the highest wicket-taker with seven scalps, with figures of 3-53, 1-57 and 3-26.However, her efforts went in vain as Australia swept the series 3-0 and overtook New Zealand to lead the Women’s Championship points table with 16 points in nine matches, four clear of their neighbours.

Pakistan, who have only managed to win four of their nine matches are positioned sixth, above Sri Lanka and South Africa.Australia’s Ellyse Perry and captain Meg Lanning, who struck 124 in the second ODI, retained their top and second positions respectively in the rankings for batsmen.

Perry (681) leads Lanning (675) by only six points. Ashleigh Gardner moved up both batting and bowling charts with her all-round effort in the series that included an unbeaten 62 off 37 balls and figures of 3 for 44 in the final match. She is now ranked a career-high 17 among bowlers and 50 among batsmen.For Pakistan, Nahida Khan is the top-ranked batsman on 25 after scores of 17, 66 and 37 in the ODI series.

