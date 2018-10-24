MPs’ genuine problems to be solved, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that genuine problems of parliamentarians will be solved soon while the issues which are against the law will not be dealt with. Every matter will be settled purely on merit, he added.

He presided over separate meetings of members of the provincial assembly belonging to Multan and Sahiwal Divisions in Punjab Assembly here on Tuesday. He listened to their problems and discussed different proposals for their solution while issuing on-the-spot instructions.

Addressing the meetings, the chief minister said that consultation process with the assembly members will be continued. Bilateral liaison will be strengthened and problems of the assembly members will be timely solved.

The genuine problems will be solved soon while the issues which are against the law will not be dealt with. Every matter will be settled purely on merit, he added. He informed that a strategy has been devised to solve the problems of assembly members at the level of the district and their proposals will also be taken care of.

A scheme has been devised to start Nishtar Hospital-II in Multan, he said, adding that he will personally monitor the field situation by visiting divisional headquarters after the budget session and a meeting of the Punjab Assembly will also be held in Multan.

He said that number of Arazi centers will be increased and added that Arazi centres are being devolved to the level of kanogoi to facilitate the people.

Talking to the women assembly members, Buzdar said the PTI government will provide equal opportunities for women empowerment, adding that female parliamentarians have played an unforgettable role in the political struggle. Implementation of the proposals put forth by the women parliamentarians will be examined and womenfolk will be given their due status in society.