Wed October 24, 2018
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
&
MD
Monitoring Desk
October 24, 2018

Nawaz says didn’t make cases against Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday sent a message of reconciliation to former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. The message was sent through Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, reported a private TV channel.

The PML-N supremo, while responding to the Zardari’s grievance that the cases against him were made in Sharif’s tenure, asked the JUI-F chief to convey his message that he didn’t make the cases against the PPP co-chairman.

Nawaz Sharif further said that he had no knowledge of the cases against the ex-president. Sources said that Fazlur Rehman had been trying to neutralise misunderstandings between the PPP and PML-N for the last couple of days so that the grand opposition could devise a strategy against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday refused to talk to the media when he got out of Accountability Court-II after attending the Flagship case hearing against him. The former premier was asked questions by journalists; however, he asked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb to answer the questions.

When a reporter asked Nawaz how he saw the current political situations and meetings, he said Marriyum Aurangzeb will answer the question. Marriyum said if the government continued to fail, then the political scenario will change.

When another reporter asked Nawaz if he was ready to meet the Pakistan People’s Party leader Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz again asked Marriyum to respond. Marriyum told the questioner that the party was reviewing his statement.

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI

Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

