Khan’s Khans and ‘the politics of accountability’

ISLAMABAD: In the post-July 25th General Elections, the two Khans of PTI -- Atif Khan and Aleem Khan -- were the most discussed choices within the party and outside for the slots of chief minister of KP and Punjab respectively but whether it was a mere coincidence or a deliberate move that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had become extraordinarily active against both of them during those days.

Atif Khan, presently cabinet minister in the KP, and his family were shocked to learn that hardly after seven days of the General Elections, they were summoned by NAB in connection with a family business for a purported deal that had never existed.

Aleem Khan, presently the senior minister in Punjab, was issued three notices by NAB Lahore during the period when the nomination for the office of Punjab chief minister was being finalised at Banigala. Additionally, media houses were fed with the report that NAB was not satisfied with Aleem Khan’s response and it may lead to a reference against him.

These actions from NAB contributed negatively for both the Khans, none of whom could make it to the office of provincial chief executive. The NAB spokesman, however, when contacted rejected any malafide on part of the Bureau and insisted that the accountability watchdog does not believe in victimisation, rather pursues the policy of across-the-board accountability and acts as per law. The spokesman said that the media should avoid speculation in regard to NAB’s work which has been acclaimed by both national and international organisations from time to time.

It is pertinent to mention here that even within the PTI, these issues have also been discussed vis-a-vis NAB to conclude whether it was a conspiracy or a coincidence. Atif Khan has a family business entity known as Focus & Rulz Pharmaceuticals (pvt) Ltd (FRPL), whose CEO is Khan’s younger brother Fazil Hanan. Hanan confirmed to The News that on August 1 -- seven days after the general elections -- his manager received a phone call from NAB Peshawar in connection with an inquiry about alleged award of contract for procurement of medicines for hospitals in the KP.

The manager asked how he could believe that the caller was a NAB official, and added if NAB issues the notices or probe through telephone calls. Next day, on August 2, the company received a letter from NAB Peshawar.

The letter, a copy of which is available with The News, asked the company to provide to Bureau’s deputy director Wasif Khan certified and legible photocopies of; i) Registration certificates of FRPL, ii) List of board of directors/ governors of FRPL, and iii) Complete record of contracts awarded to FRPL from health department KP, for procurement of medicines. On the same date, August 2, the NAB Peshawar wrote a similar letter with similar queries to the KP health secretary.

On August 8, NAB sent a reminder to the FRPL and asked them to appear before deputy director Wasif Khan. In mid-August, the FRPL manager appeared before NAB and told the investigation officer that the company had done no business with the KP provincial government for the last five years ever since the induction of Atif Khan in the KP cabinet after the 2013 elections.

Interestingly, before Hanan had appeared before NAB in September, the Health Directorate General Health Services KP on August 13 had responded to NAB with the statement that the FRPL had not been selected as successful bidder/ contractor with KP government for the financial year 2012-2013, 2013-2014, 2015-2016, 2016-2017 and 2017-2018. Despite having received this letter from the KP government, the FRPL was issued notices to seek details of contract awarded to it from the health department KP in the last five years.

Again in response to a NAB notice dated 28th of August, the company responded on 30th of August and reiterated, “We would like to state at the very outset that our entire business is located in Islamabad and we have never been awarded any contract by the KP government for supply of medicines or otherwise. In fact we have not done any business with the KP government. This information is accurately and honestly supplied and if you have any document or statement to the contrary, please let us know to further clarify. However, at this stage we affirm that ‘we have never been awarded any contract by KP Health Department.”

After this letter, NAB sought additional information which was also provided to it. Hanan finally appeared before NAB in the first week of September as the NAB wanted the owner to appear before it.

Hanan said that he appeared before NAB and explained that the information about procurement of medicine by the KP health department during the last five years was totally incorrect. He added that it was on Atif Khan's insistence the company decided not to do any business with the KP during his tenure as provincial minister.

Hanan said that after he explained the position to NAB official, he was asked, “where is Atif Khan, ask him to appear before the NAB.” Hanan said that he asked the NAB official why should Atif Khan appear before NAB when he was not the CEO. To this, the NAB official responded that in the company’s website Atif’s name appeared as CEO.

Hanan said that he corrected the NAB official with the information that before joining the government in 2013, Atif Khan had resigned as the CEO. In the same meeting, Hanan was asked to submit a written statement, which was done and apparently “the fake case” ended.

Aleem Khan, the senior minister Punjab government, when contacted, confirmed to The News that he was issued three notices by the NAB Lahore after the General Elections and before the formation of the new government in the province. He said that these notices were issued to him on 31st of July, 7th and 13th of August. However, after the formation of the government and following his induction in the Punjab cabinet, there is complete silence on the part of NAB Lahore.

Aleem Khan said that he has yet to know what is the alleged corruption case NAB is probing against him. He said that NAB is inquiring from him the details of assets of his family from 1970, two years before his birth year. Interestingly, The News in the first week of August published a story about Aleem Khan. Some important extracts of the story are reproduced below:

“Whether it was twist of fate or a deliberate attempt on part of NAB and CDA to spoil Aleem Khan’s bid for the office of Chief Minister Punjab, the PTI leader was shown in possible hot waters by the two government entities at a time when he was being seriously considered for the high profile slot.

"What raises suspicions is the fact that a senior NAB official personally told different newsmen during the last few days that Aleem Khan had ‘failed to justify the means’ to buy his London flats and other properties in Dubai.

"The newsmen were even told that the Bureau has a strong case of assets beyond means against the senior PTI leader. Usually even for an ordinary query, it is hard for journalists to get to the NAB’s official spokesman but in this case a senior Lahore-based Bureau official has been found willingly telling the journalists that Aleem may face serious trouble.

"In a strange coincidence, the CDA has also issued notice to different housing developers including Aleem Khan and his company, who have been told to appear before the Authority or get ready for criminal proceedings.

"Although, Aleem Khan was already being probed by NAB, this time when the PTI was finalizing its candidate for the office of Chief Minister Punjab, the NAB shared a twisted ‘leak’ which clearly suggested that Khan is going to face the music.

"With such a message from ‘Nab sources’ making headlines in the media, the obvious objective could be to shoot down Aleem’s name from among those being considered for Chief Minister Punjab office……”