Emirates announces special fares

KARACHI: Emirates has announced its latest sale on Tuesday, offering Pakistani customers special deals on Economy and Business classes return flights to some of its most popular US destinations, a statement said.

Customers have to book by November 5, 2018, for travel between October 25, 2018 and March 31, 2019, it added.

Passengers can enjoy competitive fares to eight destinations in the US, including San Francisco, New York, Seattle, Orlando, Detroit, Denver, Atlanta and Raleigh with Economy class fares starting from Rs150,050 and Business Class fares from Rs536,070.

Moreover, passengers can benefit from Emirates’ strategic partnership with Jet Blue and Alaskan Airlines, as this sale offer also applies to more than 160 other destinations across the airlines’ complementary networks, it said.