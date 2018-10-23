Qualifiers of ETEA test want cross-checking process completed

PESHAWAR: A group of candidates, who had qualified Education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) test for admission in the medical and dental colleges of Khyber Pakhtun-khwa, have appealed to the chief justice Peshawar High Court and provincial government to immediately complete the cross-checking process of the test papers and issue merit list within a week to save the precious time of the students.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Monday, Shah Faisal, who secured highest marks in the test, said that the PHC stopped the medical and dental colleges from issuing merit list for admission on the basis of entrance test conducted by the ETEA.

He said that a two-member divisional bench of the superior court had issued orders on a petition about mismanagement in the ETEA entrance test, due to which several deserving candidates could not make it to the merit list. However, he said that the ETEA had conducted the test in a transparent manner.

Flanked by Saqib Wazir advocate, a candidate Sajjad Rahim and another Shah Faisal said there was no more issue in the test and everything had been cleared after re-checking of the papers by subject specialists. Now, he said, some failed students approached the court, which stopped the admission process in medical and dental colleges till cross checking of the ETEA test papers by professors’ of University of Peshawar.