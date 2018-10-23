Tue October 23, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2018

Asif, Nawaz two sides of same coin: Aleem

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has lamented Asif Ali Zardari on his claims and blames about the present government and said that once again it is proved that Zardari and Nawaz are the two sides of the same coin and both are brothers to save the corruption of each other.

Commenting on the press conference of Asif Ali Zardari, Abdul Aleem Khan said that in fact everyone has acknowledged that no excuse can save him from the accountability and that was the reason such statements are being issued.

He said that from the last one decade Imran Khan also has the same version that both the politicians are corrupt who looted the national exchequer for their personal motives and plundered heavy funds in the name of democracy.

He said that 3rd act of the drama of such politics will also be flopped and masses would know the real faces of such leaders who did nothing for the welfare of common man and this country. He said that if Asif Zardari would like to tell the people that how he would like to shake hand with the same person who was claiming to cut his belly and get back the looted money.

Similarly, how he would be hugging to those who were ready to drag him on the roads. He said that those who were having disrespectful comments are now joining hands just to give tough time to Imran Khan who pledged to introduce corruption-free system in the country.

He said that the nation has the right to question that if Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari did not loot the country that who is responsible for this deteriorating situation of today’s Pakistan. The senior minister said that each sector of the country is reflecting bankruptcy and cheques of more than Rs80 billion have been bounced back only in Punjab.

He said that only to save his own skin Asif Zardari was taking option to go with Nawaz League so that present government could be pressurised but such tactics cannot be successful and they will have to face the consequences of that what they did. He added that those who gave each other terms of five years rule are not ready to even given five months to PTI government and are joining hands to destabilise the democratic system.

He said that holding of new elections is not a joke and masses have given five years’ mandate to the present government and before that the dreams of new government cannot be fulfilled. PFA to launch oil fortification training: Punjab Food Authority Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman on Monday ordered to start a province-wide training programme, in which the oil and ghee manufacturers will be trained about the fortification of oil and ghee.

The training programme will be conducted by food scientists, especially fortification experts at the divisional level. The methods, uses and importance of food fortification as well as the role of Punjab Food Authority in regulating this programme will be discussed in the training sessions.

Furthermore, the ways in which Punjab Food Authority will keep a check on the fortification programme will also be highlighted. The fortification programme will be conducted in collaboration with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), said PFA DG.

