Tue October 23, 2018
National

Monitoring Report
October 23, 2018

Reference against Gilani: Hearing after wrapping up Nawaz’s cases

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court Monday announced that it will hear a NAB reference against former premier Yousaf Raza Gilani after wrapping up cases against Nawaz Sharif, Geo News reported.

Former premiers Gilani and Nawaz met at accountability court-I as they appeared for the hearing of NAB references filed against them. Gilani was called to the rostrum first; however, the NAB prosecutor was not present in court at the time.

The PPP leader told accountability court judge Arshad Malik, “You can hear Mian sb’s case first, I will wait”. However, the judge replied, “Mian sb’s case will take a whole day”.

The court then issued a notice to NAB once again on Gilani’s petition seeking permanent exemption from appearing for hearings of the reference and announced that it will hear the case against the PPP leader after wrapping up the references against Nawaz. The hearing of the reference against Gilani was then adjourned until November 23.

Talking to media outside the court, Gilani said, “I have appeared before the NAB court several times before and more premiers will appear before it now”. “Four former premiers have appeared before the courts and a fifth prime minister will also appear soon,” he added. Gilani further questioned, “I served a 10-year jail sentence and was acquitted after which I became the premier. Decisions were given in my favour, so who is answerable for the 10 years I served in prison?”

In September, the NAB filed a reference against Gilani pertaining to the misuse of authority. NAB in its notification had said that former information secretary Farooq, former public information officer Saleem, Hassan Sheikhoo, Hanif and Riaz are co-accused in the case.

According to the NAB, the accused ran an illegal marketing campaign for Universal Services Fund. The national exchequer suffered a loss of Rs128 million owing to the actions of the accused, the NAB notification had further said.

