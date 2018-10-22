SC direct jurisdiction

PPP lawyers demand right to appeal

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The People’s Lawyers Forum Pakistan Convention Sunday passed a resolutions with resolving that exercise of direct jurisdiction under Article 184 (3) by the Supreme Court should be subjected to an appeal and therefore demanded right of appeal under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution.

The PLF Pakistan Convention was held Sunday with the chair of former President and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari and PLF Pakistan President Sardar Latif Khosa here Sunday.

The PLF Pakistan Convention calls for change in the criteria for appointment in the higher judiciary, sought right of appeal in power of the Supreme Court of Pakistan under article 184(3).

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari read out the Resolution during press conference of Zardari. He stated that the PLF Pakistan Convention passed a resolution recognising the services and sacrifices rendered by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Murtaza Bhutto, Shahnawaz Bhutto and the innumerable heroic workers.

The PLF Pakistan Convention resolved that right of appeal is universally acclaimed and acknowledged and the lawyer’s community feels that exercise of direct jurisdiction under Article 184 (3) by the Supreme Court should be subjected to an appeal and therefore demanded that the Apex Court in the Supreme Court Rules 1980 and the Parliament provide the right of appeal under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution.

The PLF Pakistan Convention resolves, “We reiterate and reaffirm the principles of democracy, empowerment of the People of Pakistan through the Provincial Autonomy as enforced through the unanimously passed 18th Amendment in the Constitution of Pakistan and demand its implementation in letter and spirit.”