Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

QWP leader criticises KP govt

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial head Sikandar Sherpao said Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had failed to provide any relief to the people.

Addressing party workers here, he said that those who talked about breaking the begging bowl approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to seek a bailout package.

“[Prime Minister] Imran Khan had said he would prefer to commit suicide rather than going to the IMF if he became the prime minister,” he said, adding the PTI leader was master of U-turns.

Sikandar Sherpao said the PTI government lacked vision to find solutions to the problems being faced by the poor. “The Pakistani rupee has depreciated against US dollar and it has triggered inflation,” he said, adding that the economy was in bad shape due to the ill-conceived policies of the PTI government.

The QWP leader feared the price-hike would add to the miseries of the people. He said that water reservoirs could not be constructed through donations. “The chief justice should focus on deciding the pending cases instead of collecting money for the dams,” he stressed.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?
Pak food products showcased at world’s biggest fair in Paris

Pak food products showcased at world’s biggest fair in Paris

Photos & Videos

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding