QWP leader criticises KP govt

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial head Sikandar Sherpao said Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had failed to provide any relief to the people.

Addressing party workers here, he said that those who talked about breaking the begging bowl approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to seek a bailout package.

“[Prime Minister] Imran Khan had said he would prefer to commit suicide rather than going to the IMF if he became the prime minister,” he said, adding the PTI leader was master of U-turns.

Sikandar Sherpao said the PTI government lacked vision to find solutions to the problems being faced by the poor. “The Pakistani rupee has depreciated against US dollar and it has triggered inflation,” he said, adding that the economy was in bad shape due to the ill-conceived policies of the PTI government.

The QWP leader feared the price-hike would add to the miseries of the people. He said that water reservoirs could not be constructed through donations. “The chief justice should focus on deciding the pending cases instead of collecting money for the dams,” he stressed.