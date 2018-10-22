Bodies of man, woman found in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The bodies of young man and woman were found near Police Lines here on Saturday night.

“We have found bodies of a man and woman and shifted them to hospital for medico legal,” Naseem Khan, station house officer, Saddar Police Station told reporters on Sunday. He said that a gun was also placed near bodies as both received a single bullet each.

Naseem Khan said that the bodies were handed over to families on completion of medico legal formalities at King Abdullah Teaching Hospital.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that both were engaged to each other. And the mystery about their death will be resolved shortly,” he went on to add.

He said that man was identified as Mohammad Faisal, the resident of Tali Syedan.

Also, the police arrested Mohammad Feroz, stated to be driver of dumper vehicle, which crushed to death four members of a family on Friday.