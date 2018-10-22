19 die in DG Khan road accident

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Nineteen people lost their lives on Sunday when two buses collided near Ghazi Ghaat, rescue sources said.

Thirty-five others were injured and are being treated in a hospital, an incharge at the rescue services told Geo News.

According to sources, 70 people were returning to Multan from DG Khan when they met the accident. Most of them hail from Multan and are related to each other.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his sorrow over the incident and directed authorities to ensure medical treatment to the wounded.

Multiple major road accidents were reported this year, resulting in several casualties. In early August, at least 18 people were killed in Kohat including women and children in a collision between a passenger bus and a tanker.

In July, 11 passengers were killed and several others sustained injuries in a three-vehicle crash near Nawabshah.