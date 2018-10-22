Mon October 22, 2018
Agencies
October 22, 2018

Nawaz consults legal advisers over NAB case against family

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif consulted on Sunday legal advisers regarding cases against the Sharif family. The former premier directed his legal counsel to utilise all the legal options in the cases against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif. Former PM’s lawyers Khawaja Haris, Azam Nazir Tarar, Naseer Bhuta and former secretary prosecution Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed reached Jati Umra to meet Nawaz. On the occasion, Naseer Bhutta assured Shahbaz Sharif that his future remand would duly be opposed. It is also expected that Nawaz Sharif will meet his brother who is under judicial remand to National Accountability Bureau (NAB). An accountability court on Tuesday granted the NAB a 14-day extension in the physical remand of former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif in the Ashiana Housing Scheme case.

On October 6, the NAB arrested the PML-N president in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case and presented him before an accountability court. The anti-graft body had then been granted a 10-day physical remand of the former Punjab CM.

