Two food outlets sealed, nine fined

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) under the supervision of its DG Muhammad Usman on Sunday closed down two breakfast points and imposed fines on nine breakfast points in Anarkali, Lakshmi Chowk and Walled City.

Butt Sweets, famous for its Halwapuri, was sealed by the authority as construction work was going on in the production unit. According to the DG, another famous breakfast point, Shahi Murgh Channay, was sealed as it ignored previous warnings and instructions of the authority. At Lakshmi Chowk, Butt Sweets, Tooba Restaurants, Munna Daal Channay, Al Ghani and Noorullah Bong Paye were fined while Goga Naqeeba, Taya Lodhi, Karachi Nashta and Yasir Nashta Point in Anarkali were fined.