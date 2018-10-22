Mon October 22, 2018
Sports

AFP
October 22, 2018

Kang overcomes anxiety to win LPGA Shanghai

SHANGHAI: Danielle Kang said she had a “temper tantrum” and was given a stiff talking to from her caddie on her way to victory in the inaugural $2.1 million Buick LPGA Shanghai on Sunday.

The American also revealed the crippling anxiety she has battled in recent months, after she saw off a pack of rivals to win by two shots on a nerve-jangling final day.Kang, who turned 26 on Saturday, carded a final-round 69 for a total 13-under-par 275 at a breezy and overcast Qizhong Garden Golf Club, where seven players tied for second.

Kang, ranked 29th in the world, adds Shanghai to the Women’s PGA Championship — a major — she won last year.Afterwards she revealed the mental anguish she has suffered and credited her caddie with pulling her into line for the run-in to the finish.

“After nine holes I had a temper tantrum,” said Kang, who went on to drain four birdies in her last nine holes.“He told me to go off to the side and we did. Hit the bag, do whatever you need to do to let your anger out and start a new nine. That’s what I did.”

Kang appeared to show no nerves as the tournament reached its thrilling conclusion, but said she had been fighting her demons.“I’ve been through so much just mental struggle that it’s just been emotionally draining all year,” said Kang, who started playing golf at 12 but once had designs on being an actress.

“I’ve had just some anxiety problems for months and months. “I’m just finally happy and just working on my game properly. It’s been a lot.”Former world number one Lydia Ko of New Zealand was chief among the seven players tied in second, two shots off.

