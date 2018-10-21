Sun October 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

Women soon to be able to divorce husbands
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake

PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake
PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy

PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy
Judicial space

Judicial space
Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer
Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia

Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia
Dams are a must now: CJP

Dams are a must now: CJP
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

National

OEC
Our economic correspondent
October 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Govt plans for building underground gas storages

ISLAMABAD: In a major initiative, the Petroleum Division (PD) is going to pitch very important summary in the forthcoming ECC meeting seeking the permission for embarking upon the updated feasibility study for developing the strategic underground gas storages across the country to ensure energy security. Pakistan currently possesses no capacity to store even a single gas molecule.

The USA has the gas storages capacity for 10 years. “China and Japan have also built many gas storages and more importantly India has also erected the gas storages, but Pakistan stands nowhere.

“We will also seek the guidelines as the petroleum division should go either for government-to- government (g-to-g) arrangement or tendering mechanism (international competitive bidding) for developing the underground gas storages,” a senior official of the Petroleum Division told The News.

Spokesman for Petroleum Division Sher Afghan confirmed the development saying that building the gas storages is mandate of the Inter-State Gas System, and this organisation is vigorously working on this task. He said that like oil storages for 20 days in Pakistan, the government wants the gas storages also as strategic gas reserves.

“Yes, we have prepared the summary that is sent to Petroleum Division for tabling it in the next ECC to start working on building the gas storages for 12-15 days,” Mobin Saulat, Managing Director of Inter-State Gas System told The News.

“If we go for capacity to have for one week storage of gas, then the government will have to storage 3 billion cubic feet gas per day and in case we initiate the underground storage capacity for 15 days, then the government to build the storages for 6 billion cubic feet gas per day.”

Mr Saulat also disclosed that inter-state gas system has already sought the investment in building the said storages from Saudi Arabia during recent interaction with Saudi officials. Russian company Gazprom is also interested in developing the underground gas storages, but ISGS needs the guidelines from the ECC on the mechanisms g-to-g arrangements or international competitive bidding for building the underground gas storages.

He said the government has feasibility study for developing the gas storages, but that is old one and now the government wants to get it updated.

“Pakistan’s domestic gas production ranges between 3.8 to 4bcfd and is importing 1.1bcfd LNG totaling 5.1bcfd against the immediate demand of the country that stands at 6bcfd. By 2020 Pakistan will be having 1.3bcfd gas from Turkmenistan through $10 billion TAPI. The LNG, in the open market, gets cheaper in summer season and its prices surges manifold in the winter season.”

The rationale behind the decision, he said, to store the imported gas in summer season at cheaper rates and utilise it in winter season for keeping the country energised and industrial activity intact. More importantly in case of disruption in LNG supply chain on account of any Tsunami in the sea or any reason, the gas storages will be used for industrial activities till the time the problem is vanished. He said that currently gas is stored in pipelines, and we can say that pipelines are the gas storages. He said that the TAPI gas pipeline after becoming operational in 2020 can also experience any kind of disruption and in that case, such gas storages can bailout Pakistan.

The Inter-State Gas System (ISGS) headed by Mobin Saulat has geared up endeavours to materialise the gigantic task to build the underground gas reserves with an aim to ensure the energy security.

Spokesman for Petroleum Division Sher Afghan confirmed the development saying that building the gas storages is mandate of the Inter-State Gas System and this organisation is vigorously working on this task. He said that like oil storages for 20 days in Pakistan, the government wants the gas storages also as strategic gas reserves.

The official said that Pakistan has many such gas fields where the gas has been enormously depleted and there are the areas where in the imported gas can be stored. “Initially, we have identified areas through the study conducted many years back for making the gas storages in the country,” he said.

There are Bokhari and Kharewl gas fields wherein the government would first make the gas storages as strategic stock. “For this purpose, Pakistan has initiated interaction with an international company --Gazprom of Russia.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kayes century guides Bangladesh to 271-8

Kayes century guides Bangladesh to 271-8
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing
West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing