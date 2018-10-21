Model Town massacre accused to be brought to justice soon: minister

LAHORE: Federal Minister Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri has said said those who looted Pakistan will soon face the music; and the perpetrators of the Model Town massacre will soon pay the price.

He said this while addressing a conference on ““Social Responsibility and World Religions” held by Minhaj University, Lahore in collaboration with Punjab Higher Education Commission.

He said the PTI government was working to promote religious tolerance and harmony which were imperative for the survival of functional and viable state of Pakistan.

“We have to educate our younger generation to eliminate every form of extremism”, he said.

He said the PTI government endorsed the agenda of the conference. Minhaj University has always played a positive role in its national and international responsibilities, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistani government are indebted to Dr Tahirul Qadri for his meritorious services for promotion of peace and harmony.

Earlier, Minhaj University Deputy Chairman Dr Hasan Mohi-ud-Din greeted the federal minister as well as the scholars and intellectuals from different countries including, India, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Australia.

Doctor Muhammad Aslam Ghouri, vice chancellor of Minhaj University, stated the basic objective of the conference was to promote peace in the world.

Doctor Charles Andrew Hogg from Australia while presenting his paper said, “If our way of thinking is optimistic, our practical life will be free of any pessimism or self-negating attitude.”

The event was participated by Dr Joseph Sun vice rector of FC college, Dr Imtiaz Yousaf from Thailand, Dr Sufyyan from Nigeria, Dr Gowhar Quadirwani from India, Dr Ibrahim, Dr Emmanueal O Inyama and Dr Ryan Bresher from Nigeria, Venerable Bom Hyon Sunim from Australia, Dr Umme Salma, Dr Shumaila Majeed, Raza Naeem, Dr Ramzan Shahid, Anwaar Ali, Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan, Uzma Naaz, Hassan Ali, Muhammad Hassan Ebad, Husnain Ali, Hudaibia Saqib and Sabir Naaz.