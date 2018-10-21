WHO offers help for human resources in Punjab

LAHORE : World Health Organisation (WHO) has offered technical support to Punjab Health Department for development of Human Resources for Health (HRH) and an expert of international repute Dr Mario Roberto Dal Paz would be assigned task to establish HRH Observatory for Punjab. He would also help in finalising the HRH profiling 2018 besides recommendations for provincial HRH strategic framework would be offered. This was discussed in a meeting of WHO delegation with Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid. Dr. Jamshaid Ahmed was leading the delegation while Dr Mario Roberto Dal Paz and Punjab Public Health Agency CEO Dr Shabnam Sarfraz were also present. “Achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) was a key priority identified by Punjab government,” said the minister. She was presented with the Punjab health workforce strategy draft after being technically vetted by Dr Mario.

Training: The Punjab Healthcare Commission has completed training of 40 dental surgeons, 20 pathologists, 61 homoeopaths, 33 hakeems and 28 lab technicians in five sessions which culminated on Saturday. The training was imparted on the respective minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) of these medics from the Rawalpindi district.

cylinders: Strict action must be taken against manufacturing and sale of substandard

LPG cylinders as it leads to killing innocent people on almost a daily basis, said Irfan Khokhar, chairman of FPCCI Regional Standing Committee on Energy and chairman of LPG Distributors Association Pakistan. According to an estimate, one to two blasts were happening daily due to substandard LPG cylinders which claimed two to four lives in Pakistan on daily basis, he claimed. We have written many letters to the officials of Punjab government, OGRA and MPNR but no action had been taken against more than 400 substandard LPG cylinder and cylinder valve manufacturers.