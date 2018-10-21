Youth hit to death

LAHORE : A 22-year-old rickshaw driver was killed by a speeding bus in the Chung area on Saturday.

The driver identified as Shoaib hailed from Khanewal. Police informed the deceased's family regarding the incident and shifted the body to morgue.

found dead: A 28-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Kot Lakhpat police on Saturday. The locals spotted the body and informed the police. Police shifted the body to morgue.

PHP: The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) additional IG has written a letter to the inspector general of police, Punjab, for raise in the salary package for PHP which is equal to other units.

In the letter, it has been requested that police law and order allowance be extended to the employees of PHP equal to the allowance given to other units of Punjab Police. Furthermore, fixed daily allowance may also be allowed to the PHP on the pattern of other units, the letter said.