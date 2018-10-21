Sun October 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

Women soon to be able to divorce husbands
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake

PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake
PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy

PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy
Judicial space

Judicial space
Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer
Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia

Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia
Dams are a must now: CJP

Dams are a must now: CJP
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

World

AFP
October 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

20 Britons jailed for sexually abusing young girls

LONDON: British prosecutors revealed Friday that 20 men had been jailed for raping and sexually abusing more than a dozen girls aged as young as 11 in one town between 2004 and 2011.

England´s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the convictions came in a series of trials held since January that could not be reported at the time due to a blanket ban imposed the court. "These horrific crimes are sickening and, first and foremost, I commend the bravery of those who´ve suffered abuse in coming forward," said Home Secretary Sajid Javid, the interior minister.

The gang operated in Huddersfield -- a town of 160,000 in northern England.

The group´s ringleader -- identified as 35-year-old Amere Singh Dhaliwal -- was jailed for life and told he must serve a minimum of 18 years in prison. "The men who have been convicted of these appalling crimes deliberately targeted their victims because of their vulnerability," said CPS spokesman Michael Quinn.

"They groomed them and exploited them for their own sexual gratification. Sometimes, they used threats and violence. Typically, they plied them with alcohol and drugs." The men are all British of South Asian origin, mostly of Pakistani heritage. British media reports said many perpetrators have never been identified.

"The way you treated these girls defies understanding. This abuse was vile and wicked," judge Geoffrey Marson was revealed to have told one group of 16 men he jailed earlier this year. "As cases of sexual abuse with which the courts have to deal, this case comes top of the scale."

The ringleader was convicted of 54 separate counts that included 22 rapes of 11 different girls.

"You treated them as commodities to be passed around for your own sexual gratification and the gratification of others," the judge told him.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Determined Svitolina ends Kvitova curse in Singapore

Determined Svitolina ends Kvitova curse in Singapore
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing
West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing