Sun October 21, 2018
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

Women soon to be able to divorce husbands
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake

PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake
PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy's rotation policy

PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy
Judicial space

Judicial space
Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

PM hopes for Qatar's prompt action on 100k jobs offer

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer
Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia

Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia
Dams are a must now: CJP

Dams are a must now: CJP
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of 'balancing act' or 'misuse of authority'?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

Property festival attracts large crowd

Islamabad : A two days property festival Islamabad exclusively organised by Graana.com kicks off in Islamabad. The property festival aimed at bringing potential buyers and seller at one platform for secure and transparent deals.

The event made its debut last year, is a perfect platform that provides a premium environment to showcase current and future investment, real estate and housing projects under one roof.

Leading players from the real estate sector are in the capital to take part in the festival. Over 50 companies, real estate developers are showcasing their different projects to visitors for future deals.

Official launching of Graana.com, Pakistan’s smartest property portal will be launched on 2nd day of the festival. Dignities from government and private sector will join the launching ceremony to be held in Pak-China friendship centre.

Shafiq Akbar, chairman Graana.com while talking to media said that the Pakistan has huge potential of both the foreign direct investment and business.

In coming years, our real estate sector is going to attract the foreign investment, he added that graana.com working to revolutionise the real estate industry of Pakistan and all its related sectors with professionalism and good practices.

Farhan Javed, Director Graana.com said that our aim is to transform the real estate industry through technology.

He further stated that the Graana will be a positive edition in the market which is created for ease of use, transparency and growth of real estate sector.

Our mission is to provide overseas Pakistanis with a platform where they can feel secure for their investment when making deals in Pakistan’s real estate projects.

Determined Svitolina ends Kvitova curse in Singapore

Determined Svitolina ends Kvitova curse in Singapore
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing
West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing