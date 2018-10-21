Sun October 21, 2018
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake
PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy
Judicial space
Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer
Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia
Dams are a must now: CJP
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

Islamabad

October 21, 2018

ARL holds free medical camp

Rawalpindi : In the context of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity, ARL organised a free medical camp in collaboration with Attock Hospital (Pvt) Ltd. & Attock Sahara Foundation at ARL Club Morgah, here on Saturday, says a press release.

Ejaz Husain Randhawa (DGM Operations-ARL) inaugurated the camp. The basic objective of the activity was to provide quality healthcare facility to financially compromised segments of Morgah, Kotha Kalan and adjacent community. All events planned for the medical camp were conducted smoothly and in an organised manner.

The outcome of free medical camp was extremely encouraging, a total of 1,822 patients (females, children - 1,172 and males - 650) were attended at the camp. Visiting consultants like gynaecologist, dermatologist, paediatrician, ENT specialist, medical specialists, general surgeon and orthopaedic surgeon offered voluntary services. Patients were given free medicines which were arranged by donation from Attock Sahara Foundation and pharmaceutical companies.

Apart from basic lab tests on which discount was given, special arrangements were made to carry out blood sugar tests, haemoglobin, uric acid, cholesterol and a specialised test BMD (Bone Mineral Density) with collaboration of Pharmaceutical companies free of cost.

Determined Svitolina ends Kvitova curse in Singapore
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing
West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing