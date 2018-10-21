ARL holds free medical camp

Rawalpindi : In the context of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity, ARL organised a free medical camp in collaboration with Attock Hospital (Pvt) Ltd. & Attock Sahara Foundation at ARL Club Morgah, here on Saturday, says a press release.

Ejaz Husain Randhawa (DGM Operations-ARL) inaugurated the camp. The basic objective of the activity was to provide quality healthcare facility to financially compromised segments of Morgah, Kotha Kalan and adjacent community. All events planned for the medical camp were conducted smoothly and in an organised manner.

The outcome of free medical camp was extremely encouraging, a total of 1,822 patients (females, children - 1,172 and males - 650) were attended at the camp. Visiting consultants like gynaecologist, dermatologist, paediatrician, ENT specialist, medical specialists, general surgeon and orthopaedic surgeon offered voluntary services. Patients were given free medicines which were arranged by donation from Attock Sahara Foundation and pharmaceutical companies.

Apart from basic lab tests on which discount was given, special arrangements were made to carry out blood sugar tests, haemoglobin, uric acid, cholesterol and a specialised test BMD (Bone Mineral Density) with collaboration of Pharmaceutical companies free of cost.