Gas prices

Following the sudden increase in gas prices, private transport owners have increased their fares. Private van owners who provide pick and drop services to school-going children and office goers are now charging an exorbitant amount of money for even short distances. This has added to the financial burden of people who are now finding it difficult to cover their transportation expenses. In our country, inflation increases on a daily basis while monthly salaries remain stagnant for years. Under such circumstances, it is virtually impossible for people to make ends meet. In a country which is facing a great deal of economic problems, it is indeed a challenge for the government to come up with a solution that can provide relief to people. We can only hope that the government will take steps to alleviate the suffering of people.

Hafsa Salman ( Karachi )