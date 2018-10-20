Energy woes

Pakistan is in the grip of a serious energy crisis that is affecting all sectors of the economy. The production of energy is not proportional to the demand for energy, which is increasing day-by-day with an ever-increasing population and growth in industries. This is partly due to outdated infrastructure, lack of planning and mishandling of resources.

Pakistan is rich in resources that could be used for energy production. These resources include both renewable resources like hydropower, solar power and non-renewable resources as gas, coal and petroleum products. The government should start using renewable resources for the production of energy and draft a proper plan for its distribution.

Muhammad Safiullah

Karachi