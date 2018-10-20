CM says terrorism uprooted, crime graph down in KP

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the successful “Zarb-e-Azb”, “Raddul Fasaad” operations and the border fencing with neighbouring Afghanistan not only reduced the crime graph in the province that also led to the almost uprooting of terrorists and dismantling their chain of command.

“We are at the advanced stage of implementation on National Action Plan. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has introduced a pro-people model of good governance and transparency in the province,” he said.

He was addressing the participants of the “National Security and War Course 2019” of the National Defence University Islamabad at Chief Minister House Peshawar, said a handout.

“People of this province, he said, were realizing visible change due to efforts of the provincial government for reforms in public sector institutions, transparent governance, uniform developmental strategy and improved law and order situations in the province. “We are also working on the mainstreaming of the people of seven new districts. Extension of public sector institutions and social services to the new districts was also in progress,” the chief minister added.

The initiatives and reforms taken by the PTI provincial government would lead to the bright and prosperous future of this province, he said.

The 250-member delegation comprised Chief Instructor of National Security and War Course Maj. Gen. Aiman Bilal, the participants of course, faculty members, officers of the armed forces and senior military officers from friendly countries. Provincial Ministers Muhammad Atif Khan, Shahram Tarakai, Taimoor Saleem Jhagra, administrative secretaries of different provincial departments, Inspector General of Police and others were also present on this occasion.

Secretary Planning and Development Shahab Ali Shah briefed the participants about the profile of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, its geographical importance, natural resources and potential of tourism in the province.