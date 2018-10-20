3-member gang of robbers busted

PESHAWAR: The capital city police have busted a three-member robbers gang involved in looting people at gunpoint.

An official said the ring was busted and its three members were held when one Safiullah approached the Mathra police that three persons coming on a bike robbed him of cellular phone and Rs12,000 at gunpoint.

The official said the police, while working out the case, arrested all the accused and recovered the weapons and bike used in the robbery.