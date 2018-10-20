DC constitutes anti-smog committees

Rawalpindi: Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr. Umer Jahangir has constituted Anti-Smog Implementation Committees at district and tehsil levels.

The purpose of these committees to provide administrative support for the implementation of smog policy, create awareness in the general public and take action against smoke emitting factories, vehicles, burning of solid waste and crop residual materials.

Deputy Commissioner will be the convener of District Anti-Smog Implementation Committee while City Police Officer, Additional Commissioner, DG PHA, CEOs Health and Education, Director Public Relations, Divisional Forest Officer and Deputy Directors Environment, Local Government and Agriculture (Extension) will be its members. Concerning ACs will be conveners of tehsil level committees while Sub-Divisional Police Officers, Chief Officers Municipal Committees, Deputy District Officers Health and Education will be its members.