Minister slams Opp MPAs

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhter Malik, while condemning the damage caused to assembly material by Pakistan Muslim League-N MPAs during budget speech, said it has become obvious that opposition in Punjab is facing leadership crisis.

Dr Akhter said instead of raising issues of people who voted for them, PML-N MPAs had started causing damage to the state property. He said Punjab Assembly was a forum where the elected representatives had to raise the voice for people but PML-N had set a very wrong precedent.

The government had suffered financial loss as a result of the PML-N hooliganism whose act had disrespected the August House, he added. The minister, who hails from Multan, said PML-N was facing lack of leadership in Punjab and it must play role of constructive opposition rather than causing damage to the state.