Police facilitation centres’ services lauded

LAHORE: On the directions of Punjab Police Inspector General Amjad Javed Saleemi Lahore Police continues its services to facilitate the citizens through seven facilitation centres in city.

Lahore DIG Operations Shahzad Akbar has directed officials of the centres to continue their services with dedication. E-Khidmat centre Liberty market, Iqbal Town Moon market, Regal Chowk, Hall Road, Peer Makki, Town Hall and Arfa Karim centre are included in these facilitation centres.

The DIG Operations said citizens could get services of character certificate, police verification, registration of rental, verification of workers, driving licensing or any legal opinion from the centres. Officers deputed at the centres have been directed to deal public politely. Lahore Police has introduced corporate level environment in all the facilitation centres. Counters have been established while advanced software is being used to facilitate public. More Facilitation centre will also be established in the city, he said.

transferred: Punjab government on Friday issued notification regarding transfer and posting of four officers.

Khanpur Assistant Commissioner Shahmir Iqbal was transferred and his services were entrusted to the deputy commissioner Lahore. Agriculture Department Section Officer Sardar Mohammad Yunus was transferred and posted as Khanpur Assistant Commissioner. S&GAD Establishment Section Officer Shakeel Ahmed Bhatti was transferred and his services were entrusted to DG Lahore Development Authority for further posting. Bahawalpur District Monitoring Officer Rashid Iqbal was transferred and posted as Section Officer Establishment S&GAD.

peace: Speakers at a seminar suggested a constructive role of all religious leaders of different faiths in peace and development.

Addressing a thought-provoking seminar and discussion on the role of religious leaders in peace and development held here on Friday, Deputy Ambassador of Netherlands Josephine Frantzen told the audience that her country would support the efforts for peace and peaceful coexistence in Pakistan.

She urged all the stakeholders to continue to work together in a coherent and coordinated response to the challenges. She said that education has an important role to play in sustaining peace and promoting sustainable development.

Javaid William called for support at the highest level to ensure their meaning participation.

Elaine Alam spoke of the role of women in peace building. The speakers said that it's a chance for faith leaders to refocus policy debates on people in need.