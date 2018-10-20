LDA, Wasa, LWMC offices set up on retrieved land

Lahore Development Authority Director General Amna Imran Khan has established the office of ‘Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign’ on the land retrieved from Mansha Bomb on PIA Road, Johar Town, Lahore.

Additional Director General (headquarters), LDA, Abdul Shakoor Rana visited the office of ‘Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign’ on PIA Road, Johar Town, and inspected its functioning on Friday.

Talking to reporters, he informed that besides Lahore Development Authority, staff of the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) as well as Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) had also been deputed at this office for immediately receiving and redressing public complaints with regard to cleanliness and sanitation.

He said that another major objective for setting up this office was to protect this land from being occupied by the grabbers again.

He told that Lahore Development Authority had so far established two offices on the land reclaimed from squatters. Another such office of ‘Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign’ had been established on a piece of land opposite to truck stand at Sabzazar Scheme.

Necessary staff has been deputed at these offices to receive and attend complaints and guide the public in other related matters.